Now more than ever, committed prospects are recruiting their peers to join them at the next level. For Notre Dame's commits, that is certainly the case. I talk regularly with the ND commits, and here are some interesting notes and quotes on who is recruiting whom.

*** DL pledge Aidan Keanaaina works out regularly with 2021 offensive line target Trey Zuhn out in Colorado. They train together at SixZeroAcademy. "Every time I see him, I ask him, 'Hey, when are you committing to Notre Dame?' I always joke around with him on that kind of stuff," Keanaaina said. "He lights up when I talk about Notre Dame. I can feel that he's leaning towards Notre Dame -- hopefully."