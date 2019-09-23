PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame's 23-17 Loss To Georgia
Notre Dame battled hard on Saturday night against the Bulldogs, but the Irish fell short, losing 23-17. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and Bryan Driskell break down what the game meant for Notre Dame in the short term and long term. The staff then breaks down all three phases of the game.
