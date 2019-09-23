News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 18:59:26 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame's 23-17 Loss To Georgia

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Notre Dame battled hard on Saturday night against the Bulldogs, but the Irish fell short, losing 23-17. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and Bryan Driskell break down what the game meant for Notre Dame in the short term and long term. The staff then breaks down all three phases of the game.


