News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 20:35:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Nugget On Michigan Commit; Notes On Recent 2021 Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has the latest on where Notre Dame sits with a certain Michigan commit, notes on a recent 2021 defensive back offer, and more in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

Save $50 your first year and get $50 of FREE ND gear too! (Promo code: UGAShowdown)

What's the latest with Notre Dame and AJ Henning?
What's the latest with Notre Dame and AJ Henning? (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}