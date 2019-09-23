Lucky Charms: Nugget On Michigan Commit; Notes On Recent 2021 Offer
Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has the latest on where Notre Dame sits with a certain Michigan commit, notes on a recent 2021 defensive back offer, and more in tonight's Lucky Charms.
Click Here to read.
Save $50 your first year and get $50 of FREE ND gear too! (Promo code: UGAShowdown)
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.
• Like us on Facebook.