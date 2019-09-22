News More News
Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 23, 2019

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Football — Blue and Gold

Rapid Review: Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17 - BlueandGold.com

Game Observations: Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17 - BlueandGold.com

VIDEO: Brian Kelly Post-Georgia Press Conference - BlueandGold.com

By The Numbers: Notre Dame-Georgia - BlueandGold.com

On Paper Revisited: Notre Dame vs. Georgia($) - BlueandGold.com

Recruits React to Notre Dame's 23-17 Loss To Georgia - BlueandGold.com

3-2-1 Observations, Questions, & Prediction: Another Notre Dame Near Miss($) - BlueandGold.com

What They Are Saying: Notre Dame 17, Georgia 23 - BlueandGold.com

Irish Drop In Both AP and Coaches Polls - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Miffed About 'Faking It' - BlueandGold.com


Football — National  

The Georgia Hangover: Notre Dame was in a steroid atmosphere - One Foot Down

No. 3 Bulldogs survive late push from No. 7 Irish for big win - CBSSports.com

Notre Dame provided Dawgs' first real challenge - Dawg Nation

Almost No path to the playoffs for Notre Dame - Chicago Tribune

Irish Athletics

Men's Golf: Irish Seek Third Straight at Inverness Intercollegiate - und.com

Women's Tennis: Irish Record Victories at Day 2 of Auburn and Wolverine Invitationals - und.com

Men's Tennis: Notre Dame Earns Victories on Day 2 of Milwaukee Classic and Bayliss Invitational - und.com


