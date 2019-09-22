All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Rapid Review: Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17 - BlueandGold.com Game Observations: Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17 - BlueandGold.com VIDEO: Brian Kelly Post-Georgia Press Conference - BlueandGold.com By The Numbers: Notre Dame-Georgia - BlueandGold.com On Paper Revisited: Notre Dame vs. Georgia($) - BlueandGold.com Recruits React to Notre Dame's 23-17 Loss To Georgia - BlueandGold.com 3-2-1 Observations, Questions, & Prediction: Another Notre Dame Near Miss($) - BlueandGold.com What They Are Saying: Notre Dame 17, Georgia 23 - BlueandGold.com Irish Drop In Both AP and Coaches Polls - BlueandGold.com Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Miffed About 'Faking It' - BlueandGold.com



The Georgia Hangover: Notre Dame was in a steroid atmosphere - One Foot Down No. 3 Bulldogs survive late push from No. 7 Irish for big win - CBSSports.com Notre Dame provided Dawgs' first real challenge - Dawg Nation Almost No path to the playoffs for Notre Dame - Chicago Tribune

Men's Golf: Irish Seek Third Straight at Inverness Intercollegiate - und.com Women's Tennis: Irish Record Victories at Day 2 of Auburn and Wolverine Invitationals - und.com Men's Tennis: Notre Dame Earns Victories on Day 2 of Milwaukee Classic and Bayliss Invitational - und.com



“The next opponents who we have coming up this season, best of luck to you. Because we’re coming.” - @khalid_kareem53 #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatCavaliers pic.twitter.com/tAUBdnwaT6 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 23, 2019

When no one believed in us, we did. No one knows what we’ve been through as a team... We’re a family and we’re just getting started.. #IrishNation ☘️ — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) September 22, 2019