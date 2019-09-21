Game Stats A fierce Notre Dame rally in the fourth quarter fell just short as No. 3-ranked Georgia prevailed over the No. 7 Fighting Irish 23-17 in front of a state record 93,246 in attendance at Sanford Stadium. Trailing 23-10 with 6:54 remaining, senior quarterback Ian Book drove Notre Dame 75 yards for one score on a four-yard pass to classmate Chase Claypool to cut the deficit to 23-17 with 3:12 remaining. After the Notre Dame defense forced a three-and-out, Notre Dame took possession at its 48-yard line at the 2:00 mark and with no timeouts. The Irish drove to Georgia's 38-yard before facing fourth-and-eight there. That's when linebackers Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson came in unblocked, forcing Book to scramble backwards and heave a "Hail Mary" pass in the direction of a double-covered Claypool near the 10-yard line. Cornerback D.J. Daniel was credited with the pass breakup with 48 seconds remaining.

Georgia outscored Notre Dame 16-0 in the second half. (Joe Sisson)

1.TOP 3 STORYLINES • Minus junior Jafar Armstrong (torn abdominal muscle) and sophomore Jahmir Smith (turf toe), Notre Dame's running game was non-existent with 14 carries for 46 yards, led by Tony Jones Jr.'s nine attempts for 21 yards. Book finished 29 of 47 for 275 yards and two touchdowns, but also had two interceptions in the second half. • Notre Dame's defense, led by junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (team-high tying eight tackles, 2.5 for loss), played valiantly and kept the Irish in the game to the final series. Holding the Bulldogs to 23 points provided Notre Dame a puncher's chance at the end. • The tackling, especially in open space, was sensational by Notre Dame in the first half, but when the Irish offense wasn't able to generate much the first 23 minutes of the second half, Notre Dame's defense began staying on the field too much while Georgia gradually chipped away, although it did have to settle for three field goals while reaching the end zone once. Claypool helped get the scoring started by recovering a Georgia fumble inside the 10-yard line on a punt.