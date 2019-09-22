Georgia Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

In pre-game conversation, this was deemed the biggest mismatch because Georgia’s NFL-laden line and backfield entered the game eighth nationally in rushing (286.7 yards per game) while Notre Dame’s run defense was 120th (230.5 yards per game). The Irish front and linebackers more than held their own — particularly tackling well in space —and held the Bulldogs to nearly half their average in rushing (152 yards) while allowing only one of the 33 runs to total more than 15 yards (16).

Rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the standout both on the edge, in coverage and especially in open space (eight tackles, 2.5 for loss), but Asmar Bilal, Drew White and Jack Lamb (who is in the dime package) also combined for numerous strong plays, including a four-yard loss by White on Georgia's series that returned the ball to Notre Dame near midfield trailing only 23-17 and two minutes remaining. The fact that head coach Brian Kelly didn't call for an on-side kick with 3:12 remaining and only one time out displayed his confidence in the defense.

Advantage: Notre Dame