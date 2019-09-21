GAME OBSERVATIONS: Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17
Notre Dame went on the road and gave Georgia everything it could handle, but penalties and miscues on offense proved too costly as the Irish felt just short of the upset, falling to the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs by a 23-17 score.
To read my full game observations CLICK HERE.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger
• Like us on Facebook.