News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 12:13:01 -0500') }} football Edit

3-2-1 Observations, Questions & Prediction: Another Notre Dame Near Miss

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

3 Observations

I believe this is what the College Football Playoff outcome versus Clemson last year would have looked like if not for two factors.

This outcome at Georgia was a combination of all the other gut-wrenching near misses in the last six seasons versus College Football Playoff opposition: 31-27 at Florida State in 2014, 24-22 at Clemson in 2015 and 20-19 versus Georgia in 2017. In each situation, there was an opportunity to win or go into overtime on the final series.

But the playoff game last December in Clemson particularly comes to mind because of two reasons.

Notre Dame's swarming defense helped keep the Irish in the game right to the final series at No. 3 Georgia.
Notre Dame's swarming defense helped keep the Irish in the game right to the final series at No. 3 Georgia. (Photo by Ken Ward)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}