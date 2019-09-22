Irish Drop in Latest AP and Coaches Polls
Notre Dame stays in the top 10 in the AP and Coaches polls after their 23-17 loss at Georgia. The Irish are now ranked No. 10 in both polls, while the Bulldogs stay at No. 3.
Notre Dame is the highest-ranked one-loss team, positioned just ahead of Texas and Oregon. Both the Longhorns and the Ducks also lost to current top-10 teams this season.
Next weekend the Irish host Virginia, which moved up to No. 18 in both polls after a dominating second half against Old Dominion. The Cavaliers defeated the Monarchs yesterday, 28-17. Outside of Notre Dame, Virginia does not have any current top-25 teams on their schedule.
Michigan, after losing at Wisconsin 35-14, drops to No. 20 in both polls. Before the Irish travel to Ann Arbor for their Oct. 26 matchup with the Wolverines, Michigan will play two current top-20 teams in Iowa and Penn State.
After beating Utah 30-23, USC sneaks back into the top 25 in the AP and Coaches polls. The Trojans are ranked No. 21 in the AP and No. 25 in the Coaches.
