Notre Dame stays in the top 10 in the AP and Coaches polls after their 23-17 loss at Georgia. The Irish are now ranked No. 10 in both polls, while the Bulldogs stay at No. 3.

Notre Dame is the highest-ranked one-loss team, positioned just ahead of Texas and Oregon. Both the Longhorns and the Ducks also lost to current top-10 teams this season.

Next weekend the Irish host Virginia, which moved up to No. 18 in both polls after a dominating second half against Old Dominion. The Cavaliers defeated the Monarchs yesterday, 28-17. Outside of Notre Dame, Virginia does not have any current top-25 teams on their schedule.



