No. 5 OT Nolan Ricci Keeping In "Tight Contact With Notre Dame - BlueandGold.com

Daelin Hayes Adding To Notre Dame's End Game - BlueandGold.com PODCAST: The Other Sideline - Georgia - BlueandGold.com 2021 OT Garrett Dellinger Has Notre Dame Visit Locked In - BlueandGold.com BGI VIDEO: Irish Players Meet The Media - BlueandGold.com Notre Dame Football: Aer Lingus Midweek Musings ($) - BlueandGold.com 2021 TE Blake Nelson Recaps Notre Dame Summer Visit ($) - BlueandGold.com Lucky Charms: Looking At Potential Notre Dame 2022 QB Targets - BlueandGold.com

Football — National

Former UGA football players predict the score of Georgia vs Notre Dame - UGA Wire Why Notre Dame's first visit to Georgia creating Super Bowl atmosphere - USA Today His dad was All-SEC for Georgia but Tommy Tremble spurned the Dawgs for Notre Dame - Indy Star

Irish Athletics

Women's Basketball: Irish Dominate WNBA All-Rookie Team - BlueandGold.com Hockey: Single Game Tickets Go On Sale Today for 2019-20 Season - und.com Women's Golf: Talia Campbell '16 Advances To Mid-Amateur Championship - und.com

Once a basketball-focused native of British Columbia, Chase Claypool is now the No. 1 WR for #NotreDame Football.



And a future NFL Draft pick.



How special teams, Facebook and his Canadian roots put him on his current path: https://t.co/PVP0qvEW3n — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 19, 2019