PODCAST: The Other Sideline — Georgia
Notre Dame is heading to Athens, Ga. for a showdown with No. 3 Georgia Between the Hedges. BGI's Vince DeDario caught up with Anthony Dasher who is the Managing Editor of UGASports.com.
Topics include the Georgia running game, breakout freshmen and first year players, and the possibility of a visit from the Vice President of the United States.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger
• Like us on Facebook.