PODCAST: The Other Sideline — Georgia

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame is heading to Athens, Ga. for a showdown with No. 3 Georgia Between the Hedges. BGI's Vince DeDario caught up with Anthony Dasher who is the Managing Editor of UGASports.com.

Topics include the Georgia running game, breakout freshmen and first year players, and the possibility of a visit from the Vice President of the United States.


