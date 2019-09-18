News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-18 11:01:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Football: Aer Lingus Midweek Musings

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Midweek thoughts about the Notre Dame football program, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Junior left guard Aaron Banks and the rest of the Irish offensive line must step up their game Saturday against Georgia.
Junior left guard Aaron Banks and the rest of the Irish offensive line must step up their game Saturday against Georgia.

AREAS WHERE IMMEDIATE IMPROVEMENT IS NEEDED

Notre Dame heads down to Athens, Ga. this weekend for a matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s a game between a pair of Top 10 teams, and two programs that hope to make it back to the College Football Playoff.

The Fighting Irish have outscored their first two opponents by a 101-31 margin, but if Notre Dame is going to have any chance against Georgia there are areas where the squad must improve, and improve in a hurry.

1. INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE MUST GET BETTER – Notre Dame’s offensive line was expected to be a strength of the team, but thus far it has not played up to par. It hasn’t been bad, but there is way too much talent in the group for it not to be much better than what we’ve seen in the first two games. Against Georgia, the unit must be on top of its game.

The offensive tackles have played well up to this point, but the interior of the line has been disappointing. Far too often the big men up the middle have caught blockers and absorbed contact instead of driving the defense off the ball. That’s played a role in the inability of the offense to run effectively between the tackles during the first two games. It’s certainly played a bigger role than anything the first two opponents have done.

Right guard Tommy Kraemer is moving better and clearly in better shape, and he was solid in the opener against Louisville, but Kraemer took a step back against the Lobos. Far too often he failed to fire off the ball, played with poor pad level and didn’t finish. Notre Dame needs Kraemer to play with more power and fire against the Bulldogs.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Left guard Aaron Banks has been sloppy in each of the first two games, mixing in powerful blocks with bouts of poor footwork, missed assignments and overall bad technique. Banks has the tools to be a truly elite player, but he has to mature his game in a hurry. Notre Dame cannot afford to have a veteran player making the mistakes and having the misses we’ve seen from Banks in the first two games.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}