2021 OT Garrett Dellinger Has Notre Dame Visit Locked In
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame is a top contender for Clarkston (Mich.) class of 2021 offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder is high on the Fighting Irish and has a strong relationship with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.
Dellinger and Quinn have been keeping in close communication so far this fall.
"He's saying that I'm the type of player that they're looking for Notre Dame," Dellinger told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "They don't go out and just recruit anyone. They look for a certain character in a player. He said that I fit that description."
Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news