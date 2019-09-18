News More News
2021 OT Garrett Dellinger Has Notre Dame Visit Locked In

Notre Dame is a top contender for Clarkston (Mich.) class of 2021 offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder is high on the Fighting Irish and has a strong relationship with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.

Dellinger and Quinn have been keeping in close communication so far this fall.

"He's saying that I'm the type of player that they're looking for Notre Dame," Dellinger told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "They don't go out and just recruit anyone. They look for a certain character in a player. He said that I fit that description."

Garrett Dellinger gives the latest on his interest in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Garrett Dellinger gives the latest on his interest in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)
