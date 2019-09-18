Walled Lake (Mich.) Central class of 2021 tight end Blake Nelson visited a handful of schools over the summer, including Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, and Wake Forest.

The majority of those summer visits were during a bus tour, but he also made a stop down to Notre Dame with his father.

"When I went to South Bend, we had a nice, quick visit," Nelson said. "We toured the facilities -- the weight room and the indoor field."

Nelson also got to perform in front of the Notre Dame coaching staff for Irish Invasion.

