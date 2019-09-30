Blue And Gold Newsstand: September 30
Seen On Blue And Gold
Notre Dame-Virginia: On Paper Revisited
TRANSCRIPT: Brian Kelly Post-Virginia Weekly Teleconference
Notre Dame Notebook: Daelin Hayes To Miss Rest Of 2019; Likely Back In 2020
Little Movement For The Irish In The Latest Polls
What They're Saying: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 35, Virginia 20
Ramon Henderson Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame Official Visit
3-2-1 Notre Dame Observations, Questions & Prediction
Top Notre Dame Players Against Virginia
Tweets Of The Day
Kelly said it's "highly possible" that Hayes would be receptive to this.— Andrew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) September 29, 2019
Before yesterday, Hayes was probably #NotreDame's best defensive lineman.#GoIrish https://t.co/Mr3yBcCSFj
Injury updates:— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) September 29, 2019
Defensive end Daelin Hayes has a torn labrum and is out for the season.
Shaun Crawford has a dislocated elbow, is out 3-4 weeks.
Claypool's ankle injury should not impact his ability to participate in practice.
Check out @shwaggyj on the front page of Blue & Gold Illustrated 😎— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) September 29, 2019
Get your copy here: https://t.co/UJCmPbiEMG pic.twitter.com/stporue9HX
Julian Okwara was instrumental in a BIG Irish victory on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/kWrJNpMRlJ— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 29, 2019
#NotreDame offers 2021 RB Corey Kiner from Cinncinati, Ohio https://t.co/1rXfAvihR7 https://t.co/oJM6D56aYa— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) September 29, 2019
Notre Dame’s run game against Virginia:— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 30, 2019
Two-tight end sets: 21 carries, 156 yards, 3 TDs, 7.4 YPC
Regular personnel (3 WRs, 1 TE, 1 RB): 12 carries, 34 yards, 1 TD, 2.8 YPC
Impressed by Tommy Tremble’s blocking ability, as well. Offers a flexibility slot receivers do not.
Video Of The Day
Headlines
Determined Irish find defensive definition -- UND.com
Notre Dame loses Daelin Hayes and Shaun Crawford to injury -- ESPN
Should Notre Dame Start Jurkovec Against Bowling Green? -- Slap The Sign
How Notre Dame’s opponents fared in week 5 of the football season -- OFD
Where the Irish stand four games into 2019 -- Herald Bulletin
----
