He and the Irish run game struggled last weekend against Georgia. On nine attempts, Jones ran for just 21 yards, good for an average of just 2.3 yards per carry.



But yesterday versus Virginia, Notre Dame made a point of rushing the ball early and often, and Jones delivered. He finished the game with 131 yards on the ground, 7.3 yards per carry and three touchdowns.

Jones also had one reception for six yards, which provided the Irish with a first down in Cavalier territory.

Once the Notre Dame had a big second-half lead, his ability to run the ball at the end of the game burned clock and prevented Virginia from having a chance to get back in the game.