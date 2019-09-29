Top Notre Dame Players Against Virginia
Offense: RB Tony Jones
He and the Irish run game struggled last weekend against Georgia. On nine attempts, Jones ran for just 21 yards, good for an average of just 2.3 yards per carry.
But yesterday versus Virginia, Notre Dame made a point of rushing the ball early and often, and Jones delivered. He finished the game with 131 yards on the ground, 7.3 yards per carry and three touchdowns.
Jones also had one reception for six yards, which provided the Irish with a first down in Cavalier territory.
Once the Notre Dame had a big second-half lead, his ability to run the ball at the end of the game burned clock and prevented Virginia from having a chance to get back in the game.
Defense: Defensive End Julian Okwara
Heading into the season, he was expected to be Notre Dame’s best player and a potential first-round NFL Draft pick. But until Virginia, Okwara hadn’t come anywhere near producing at that level.
Against the Cavaliers, he had three sacks, two quarterback hurries, forced two fumbles, and met the lofty expectations fans and members of the media placed on him in the spring and during fall camp.
His first sack came on a Cavalier drive that had already reached Irish territory. When Okwara hit the quarterback, he also punched out the football and recovered it. His other strip-sack led to a defensive touchdown by Ade Ogundeji.
Special Teams: LB Bo Bauer
He is receiving this accolade, in part, because of the poor play by punter Jay Bramblett and kicker Jonathan Doerer.
That’s not to say that he didn’t also earn it. Bauer had three tackles on Irish special teams. Two came on Virginia punt returns in the second half, where Cavalier return man Billy Kemp had already caused a few missed tackles. On both, Bauer seemingly came out of nowhere with a big hit, and the return resulted in a run of fewer than 10 yards.
Overall, Bauer participated on Notre Dame’s kickoff, kick return, punt and punt return.
