WATCH: Notre Dame Top Plays And Highlights vs. Virginia
Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns, and the defense recorded eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss, headlined by Khalid Kareem with 2.5 sacks.
Check out highlights of Notre Dame's 35-20 triumph over Virginia on Saturday.
----
