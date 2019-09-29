After a 35-20 win against Virginia, Notre Dame moves up one spot to No. 9 in the AP Poll and remains at No. 10 in the Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, the Irish jumped Florida, which is unbeaten but has struggled in wins over Miami and Kentucky. The Cavaliers, which were No. 18 in both polls, are now No. 23 and No. 22 in the AP Coaches polls.

Notre Dame crowd during a 35-20 win over Virginia (Photo by Andris Visockis)

Georgia, which Notre Dame lost to last weekend 23-17, stayed a No. 3 in both polls. The Bulldogs have held this position in the AP and Coaches Polls for the entirety of the 2019 season. The Bulldogs' next matchup with a top-25 team won't occur until they travel to Gainsville to take on the Florida Gators on Nov. 2.

Michigan, which Notre Dame plays on Oct. 26, moved up to No. 19 and No. 18 in the AP and Coaches polls. The Wolverine's romped Rutgers this past weekend 52-0, but they will be tested in October. Next weekend, Michigan hosts Iowa — No. 14 in both polls. Two weeks later, the Wolverines will travel to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions — No. 12 and No. 11 in the AP and Coaches polls.