Ramon Henderson Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame Official Visit
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive back Ramon Henderson was Notre Dame's lone official visitor for the weekend, and the Irish were able to roll out the red carpet for the 6-foot-3, 180-pound class of 2020 three-star prospect.
"It was cool; I liked it," Henderson told Blue & Gold Illustrated following the visit. "I learned some different things that I wasn't expecting. It was a cool place to be."
Henderson learned a lot about Notre Dame on the academic side of things, which really left an impression on him.
"I didn't know as much about the school," he said. "When I first got there, we watched an informational video that me, my mom, and aunt watched. It was comparing Notre Dame to every other school and their rankings."
