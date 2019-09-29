Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive back Ramon Henderson was Notre Dame's lone official visitor for the weekend, and the Irish were able to roll out the red carpet for the 6-foot-3, 180-pound class of 2020 three-star prospect.

"It was cool; I liked it," Henderson told Blue & Gold Illustrated following the visit. "I learned some different things that I wasn't expecting. It was a cool place to be."

Henderson learned a lot about Notre Dame on the academic side of things, which really left an impression on him.

"I didn't know as much about the school," he said. "When I first got there, we watched an informational video that me, my mom, and aunt watched. It was comparing Notre Dame to every other school and their rankings."

