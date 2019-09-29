News More News
Notre Dame-Virginia: On Paper Revisited

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Virginia Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

On the strength of eight Fighting Irish sacks that resulted in 59 yards of lost yardage, Virginia’s four-yard net total on the ground was the fourth-lowest by a Notre Dame opponent since 1996.

Similar to Notre Dame at Georgia last week, the Cavaliers had little hope in the ground attack, but the Irish did a particularly good job of spying or keeping quarterback Bryce Perkins — the top rusher in the team with about 50 yards per game — in check while not permitting him to break containment.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Jamir Jones (44) bears down on Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, as did the Notre Dame defense virtually the entire second half.
Jamir Jones (44) bears down on Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, as did the Notre Dame defense virtually the entire second half. (And is Visockis)
