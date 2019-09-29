Notre Dame-Virginia: On Paper Revisited
Virginia Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense
On the strength of eight Fighting Irish sacks that resulted in 59 yards of lost yardage, Virginia’s four-yard net total on the ground was the fourth-lowest by a Notre Dame opponent since 1996.
Similar to Notre Dame at Georgia last week, the Cavaliers had little hope in the ground attack, but the Irish did a particularly good job of spying or keeping quarterback Bryce Perkins — the top rusher in the team with about 50 yards per game — in check while not permitting him to break containment.
Advantage: Notre Dame
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news