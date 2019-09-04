News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 23:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 5, 2019

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
BluenadGold.com

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Football - Blue and Gold

ND Commit Tosh Baker Goes In Depth On Picking The Irish, Jeff Quinn, And More - BlueandGold.com

Snap Counts: Notre Dame vs Louisville - BlueandGold.com

GRADES: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville ($$) - BlueandGold.com

Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame QB Situation Has Familiar Theme ($$) - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame's Jafar Armstrong Sidelined At Least A Month - BlueandGold.com

2021 Irish TE Commit Cane Berrong Working Hard On The Gridiron - BlueandGold.com

GRADES: Notre Dame vs Louisville ($$) - BlueandGold.com

Luck Charms: Notre Dame Commits React To Win Over Louisville - BlueandGold.com

Football - National

3 Things from the 35-17 Notre Dame Victory over Louisville - onefootdown.com

Countdown to Notre Dame-New Mexico 10 player facts to last 10 days - USA Today

Notre Dame: Owusu-Koramoah was defensive player of the game vs Louisville - slapthesign.com

Irish Athletics

Volleyball: Irish Sweep Valpo, Improve to 3-1 - und.com

Cross Country: Irish Picked To Top ACC - und.com


Top Tweets

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}