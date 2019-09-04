Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 5, 2019
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Football - Blue and Gold
ND Commit Tosh Baker Goes In Depth On Picking The Irish, Jeff Quinn, And More - BlueandGold.com
Snap Counts: Notre Dame vs Louisville - BlueandGold.com
GRADES: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville ($$) - BlueandGold.com
Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame QB Situation Has Familiar Theme ($$) - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame's Jafar Armstrong Sidelined At Least A Month - BlueandGold.com
2021 Irish TE Commit Cane Berrong Working Hard On The Gridiron - BlueandGold.com
GRADES: Notre Dame vs Louisville ($$) - BlueandGold.com
Luck Charms: Notre Dame Commits React To Win Over Louisville - BlueandGold.com
Football - National
3 Things from the 35-17 Notre Dame Victory over Louisville - onefootdown.com
Countdown to Notre Dame-New Mexico 10 player facts to last 10 days - USA Today
Notre Dame: Owusu-Koramoah was defensive player of the game vs Louisville - slapthesign.com
Irish Athletics
Volleyball: Irish Sweep Valpo, Improve to 3-1 - und.com
Cross Country: Irish Picked To Top ACC - und.com
Top Tweets
👀 thoughts? pic.twitter.com/gD4qyeqaM8— Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) September 4, 2019
#NotreDame running back #JafarArmstrong is out with a groin injury. #FightingIrish #GoIrish #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/6N938Y8XIc— The Full Court Press (@tfcp83) September 5, 2019
VIDEO: Scott Satterfield talks Notre Dame, previews EKU, and Tabarius Peterson and Mekhi Becton offer their thoughts as Week 2 continues. Coverage from @TheCrunchZone https://t.co/tXSSrX0fKw— Tom Farmer (@roommatetom) September 5, 2019
