All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Football - Blue and Gold

ND Commit Tosh Baker Goes In Depth On Picking The Irish, Jeff Quinn, And More - BlueandGold.com Snap Counts: Notre Dame vs Louisville - BlueandGold.com GRADES: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville ($$) - BlueandGold.com Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame QB Situation Has Familiar Theme ($$) - BlueandGold.com Notre Dame's Jafar Armstrong Sidelined At Least A Month - BlueandGold.com 2021 Irish TE Commit Cane Berrong Working Hard On The Gridiron - BlueandGold.com GRADES: Notre Dame vs Louisville ($$) - BlueandGold.com Luck Charms: Notre Dame Commits React To Win Over Louisville - BlueandGold.com

Football - National

3 Things from the 35-17 Notre Dame Victory over Louisville - onefootdown.com Countdown to Notre Dame-New Mexico 10 player facts to last 10 days - USA Today Notre Dame: Owusu-Koramoah was defensive player of the game vs Louisville - slapthesign.com

Irish Athletics

Volleyball: Irish Sweep Valpo, Improve to 3-1 - und.com Cross Country: Irish Picked To Top ACC - und.com



Top Tweets