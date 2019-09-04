Multiple sources confirmed to Blueandgold.com’s Bryan Driskell on Wednesday that Armstrong could “miss at least a month” following a groin injury during the opening possession at Louisville on Monday night.

After losing two starters — tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Michael Young — to collarbone surgery during August camp, Notre Dame's offense has suffered another setback with the temporary shelving of a third junior starter, running back Jafar Armstrong .

Nothing official has been reported by Notre Dame, and head coach Brian Kelly’s next scheduled availability to media will not be until next Monday because of the bye the Fighting Irish have this Saturday.

Armstrong had his first touch versus Louisville on the third play, a five-yard run, and then followed with a 16-yard reception and another five-yard run on the ensuing two plays. At that point he left the field in pain and did not return to action. On Sunday, Kelly confirmed that Armstrong had discomfort with a soft-tissue injury in the groin/abdominal region, and an MRI was scheduled later that day.

“He’s had a sports hernia injury that was repaired in high school, so we feel good that there was no structural damage,” Kelly said.

If one month is the best case for a return, that could see Armstrong back sometime by the consecutive home games versus Bowling Green (Oct. 5) and USC (Oct. 12) — or buy more time to recover with the Oct. 19 bye prior to the trip to Michigan (Oct. 26).

Minus Armstrong, senior Tony Jones Jr. was the workhorse in the backfield against the Cardinals with 15 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown while taking 41 of the 65 snaps on offense, per Pro Football Focus.

Sophomore Jahmir Smith, primarily a short-yardage back, was in for 20 snaps and carried eight times for 24 yards, scoring the first touchdown of the season on a three-yard run and following later with a one-yard tally.

Sophomore C’Bo Flemister was inserted during the final series for four snaps and picked up five yards on three carries. Freshman Kyren Williams, who enrolled in January and had a strong August camp, appeared only one play, but a dropped pass did not get him back into action.

The loss of Armstrong hurts schematically because of his ability to split out as a receiver, the position he was recruited to play before attrition in the backfield led to his shift to running back in the spring of 2018. He and Jones started against Louisville in a two-back formation, with the ability to split out.

Last season Armstrong rushed for 383 yards, 5.3 yards per carry and seven touchdowns, plus caught 14 passes for 159 yards. However, most of those stats — 245 yards rushing — came in the first four games when senior running back Dexter Williams was suspended.