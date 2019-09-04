In 1969, the 100th anniversary of college football, former Notre Dame Four Horseman (1922-24) and 1934-40 head coach Elmer Layden had his biography published that was titled “It Was A Different Game.”

Befitting its title, a good portion of the book was devoted to the enormous changes in the sport in the nearly 50 years since he first started playing.

Here we are 50 years later on the 150th anniversary of college football … and it is a vastly different game again, especially when it comes to the passing aspect.