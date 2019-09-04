Tosh Baker always thought he would be a basketball player in college.

The Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout held several offers on the hardwood, but then after strong junior season on the gridiron, Baker blew up as an offensive tackle prospect.

From November 1 to December 31, Baker earned 13 new scholarship offers, all coming from Power Five Conference programs, except for Notre Dame, which ultimately won his recruitment.

The Irish offered the 6-foot-8, 275-pounder on December 15, which is when he made his first trip out to South Bend and got to see Notre Dame firsthand.

"After that visit, I knew Notre Dame was my top school," Baker said. "From there, I wanted to visit the other schools. I was comparing my other visits to Notre Dame. I always had Notre Dame at the top spot ever since that visit back in December."

Baker returned to Notre Dame again in March to learn even more about the Irish.

"That's when I knew that Notre Dame was going to be my choice," Baker noted. "I got on campus and it just felt like home and the right spot for me. That's when I knew, but I took more visits to clarify that it was the right decision for me and my family, and then I committed in May."

