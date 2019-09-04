2021 Irish TE Commit Cane Berrong Working Hard On The Gridiron
Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County class of 2021 tight end Cane Berrong is off to a strong start to his junior season.
He has eight receptions for about 90 yards and a touchdown in two games, and his game as a blocking tight end has been taken to the next level. He's made it a priority to finish blocks, driving his opposition into the ground.
"It's very important to me," Berrong said of his blocking. "I want to be more nasty with my blocking. I feel like I'm starting to do that more. It's about being more physical and doing what I do. My tight end coach has helped me a lot with my blocking."
Berrong's tight end coach is Steve Horton, who is new to the Hart County football program. Horton has worked closely with Berrong, and it has paid off for the elite tight end prospect.
"Obviously, he's a superb athlete," Horton said. "I knew that coming in. When the opportunity arose to coach a player of that caliber, who turns that down? It was an honor to be able to do that.
"What Cane and I have been working on is his physicality and getting him ready to play when he walks onto that Notre Dame campus in two years. We've got some things to work on, but his athleticism is through the roof and he's a great kid. He's as good of a kid off the field as he is on it."
Berrong is a Rivals250 four-star prospect who committed to Notre Dame in June. With his recruiting process out of the way, Berrong can now focus on building a closer relationship with his future coaches, especially offensive coordinator Chip Long, who helps coach the Irish's tight ends coach.
"Everything is going well," Berrong said. "I'm just maintaining that relationship."
Berrong's first visit to Notre Dame was in June for Irish Invasion, and his return visit will be on October 12 when USC comes to town. What is Berrong looking forward to about that visit?
"The atmosphere and getting to meet the other commits," answered Berrong. "It's going to be great. I'm excited to meet Michael Mayer and Blake Fisher for sure. All of the commits basically. Everybody is going to be there."
Berrong added that he's "100 percent" committed to Notre Dame.
