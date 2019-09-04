Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County class of 2021 tight end Cane Berrong is off to a strong start to his junior season. He has eight receptions for about 90 yards and a touchdown in two games, and his game as a blocking tight end has been taken to the next level. He's made it a priority to finish blocks, driving his opposition into the ground. "It's very important to me," Berrong said of his blocking. "I want to be more nasty with my blocking. I feel like I'm starting to do that more. It's about being more physical and doing what I do. My tight end coach has helped me a lot with my blocking."

Cane Berrong rocking the Fighting Irish stance

Berrong's tight end coach is Steve Horton, who is new to the Hart County football program. Horton has worked closely with Berrong, and it has paid off for the elite tight end prospect.

"Obviously, he's a superb athlete," Horton said. "I knew that coming in. When the opportunity arose to coach a player of that caliber, who turns that down? It was an honor to be able to do that. "What Cane and I have been working on is his physicality and getting him ready to play when he walks onto that Notre Dame campus in two years. We've got some things to work on, but his athleticism is through the roof and he's a great kid. He's as good of a kid off the field as he is on it."