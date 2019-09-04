Snap Counts: Notre Dame vs. Louisville
Notre Dame started off the 2019 season with a 35-17 road win at Louisville.
Below are snap counts from the victory.
OFFENSE
* Running back Kyren Williams, wide receiver Lawrence Keys III and tight end Tommy Tremble all played their first career snaps.
* Sophomore running back Jahmir Smith, sophomore running back C'Bo Flemister, senior wide receiver Javon McKinley, sophomore wideout Joe Wilkins Jr., junior tight end Brock Wright and sophomore offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson all earned career highs in snaps in the victory.
* Junior running back Jafar Armstrong started the game but went down with a groin injury after just six snaps.
DEFENSE
* Freshman defensive tackle Jacob Lacey, junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, sophomore linebacker Jack Lamb and freshman safety Kyle Hamilton all played the first snaps of their career in the win.
* Sophomore linebacker Shayne Simon played a career-high 22 snaps.
* Junior defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, sophomore defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola and sophomore cornerback TaRiq Bracy all had the second-most single-game snaps of their careers.
