Below are snap counts from the victory.

Notre Dame started off the 2019 season with a 35-17 road win at Louisville.

* Junior running back Jafar Armstrong started the game but went down with a groin injury after just six snaps.

* Sophomore running back Jahmir Smith , sophomore running back C'Bo Flemister , senior wide receiver Javon McKinley , sophomore wideout Joe Wilkins Jr ., junior tight end Brock Wright and sophomore offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson all earned career highs in snaps in the victory.

* Running back Kyren Williams , wide receiver Lawrence Keys III and tight end Tommy Tremble all played their first career snaps.

* Freshman defensive tackle Jacob Lacey, junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, sophomore linebacker Jack Lamb and freshman safety Kyle Hamilton all played the first snaps of their career in the win.

* Sophomore linebacker Shayne Simon played a career-high 22 snaps.

* Junior defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, sophomore defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola and sophomore cornerback TaRiq Bracy all had the second-most single-game snaps of their careers.