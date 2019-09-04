News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 00:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 4, 2019

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
BluenadGold.com

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Lygk2b9j7ufhmu5imkmy

Football - Blue and Gold

Notre Dame vs. Louisville: On Paper Revisited - BlueandGold.com

Players of the Game: Notre Dame vs. Louisville - BlueandGold.com

3-2-1 Observations, Questions, and Prediction: Notre Dame - BlueandGold.com

Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame Notebook: Linebackers Finding Their Roles - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame Moves Up To #8 In The Polls - BlueandGold.com

Lucky Charms: Scoop On Big Notre Dame 2021 OL Targets - BlueandGold.com

Football - National

Notre Dame Injury Report: Armstrong, Kmet, and Young - USA Today

Seedy K's Cap: Notre Dame - cardchronicle.com

Instant Analysis: Lots for Louisville to like vs. Notre Dame - Except the Result - Courier Journal

Irish Athletics

Hockey: Irish Wired Pro Camp - und.com

Volleyball: Irish Set to Host In-State Foes - und.com

Top Tweets

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}