Louisville Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

There was no greater question mark for the Fighting Irish entering the season than how the revamped interior and green linebacker corps would respond against the run, and it proved well-founded.

Louisville exploited it with stretch runs, jet sweeps, elements of the triple option and effectively using quarterback Jawon Pass’ mobility to put pressure on the defense. It resulted in 249 yards rushing and 5.3 yards per carry, with running backs Javian Haskins and Hassan Hall combining for 191 yards on 30 carries (6.4 yards per attempt), and Pass adding 67 more for good measure.