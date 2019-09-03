News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 14:44:19 -0500') }} football Edit

3-2-1 Observations, Questions & Prediction: Notre Dame's Win

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

3 Observations

The long (yardage) and short of it.

While there is a lot of focus on Notre Dame not stretching the field with the long passing game, the “short game” was more disconcerting versus Louisville.

The final stats showed Notre Dame with 230 yards rushing and 5.5 yards per carry, which looks fine on the surface. However, the inability to convert several short-yardage situations helped keep Louisville in the game perhaps a little longer than it should have.

• In the second quarter on fourth-and-four from the Cardinals’ 38-yard line, an Ian Book pass to Chris Finke picked up only two yards. It actually had been third-and-two the previous play, but senior running back Tony Jones Jr. lost two yards after strong penetration by the Louisville front.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Xzjhtkj0mxvczjnvv6ie
Sophomore Tommy Tremble's three catches for 49 yards and this 26-yard score earned him the game ball. (Mike Miller)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}