3 Observations

The long (yardage) and short of it.

While there is a lot of focus on Notre Dame not stretching the field with the long passing game, the “short game” was more disconcerting versus Louisville.

The final stats showed Notre Dame with 230 yards rushing and 5.5 yards per carry, which looks fine on the surface. However, the inability to convert several short-yardage situations helped keep Louisville in the game perhaps a little longer than it should have.

• In the second quarter on fourth-and-four from the Cardinals’ 38-yard line, an Ian Book pass to Chris Finke picked up only two yards. It actually had been third-and-two the previous play, but senior running back Tony Jones Jr. lost two yards after strong penetration by the Louisville front.