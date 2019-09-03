News More News
Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 8 In The Polls

Notre Dame moved up in the week two polls after a 35-17 victory at Louisville. (Photo by Mike Miller)
Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Notre Dame moved up a spot in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls after its 35-17 season-opening victory at Louisville.

The Fighting Irish began the season at No. 9 in both polls, but after the road victory over the Cardinals the Irish moved up to No. 8 in the polls, leap-frogging the Florida Gators, who dropped from No. 8 to No. 11 in the AP Poll and from No. 8 to No. 10 in the Coaches Poll despite a 24-20 victory over Miami (Fla.) to start the season.

This is a repeat of what we saw in 2018, after Notre Dame went from No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll to No. 8 in both after a 24-17 season-opening victory over Michigan.

The Fighting Irish are off this weekend and don't play again until the New Mexico Lobos come to South Bend on Sept. 14. Future Notre Dame opponents Georgia (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 7) remained in place while Stanford jumped up two spots from No. 25 to No. 23 in the AP poll while remaining at No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.

Marquee matchups in week two include No. 12 Texas A&M traveling to play No. 1 Clemson and No. 6 LSU heading West to take on the No. 9 Texas Longhorns.

