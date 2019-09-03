News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 20:00:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Scoop On Big Notre Dame 2021 OL Targets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has the latest scoop on three big Irish 2021 OL targets, as well as a Notre Dame commit who visited elsewhere over the weekend.

Click here for tonight's Lucky Charms.

Nuggets on four big Notre Dame offensive line recruits, including Landon Tengwall (Rivals.com)
