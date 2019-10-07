Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 7
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Jafar Armstrong Could Be Back For USC Game
TRANSCRIPT: Brian Kelly Turns To USC During Teleconference
HOOPS: What's Next For Notre Dame Recruiting In 2020?
No Change For Notre Dame In Latest AP, Coaches Polls
3-2-1 Notre Dame Observations, Questions & Prediction
Top Notre Dame Players Against Bowling Green
What They're Saying: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 52, Bowling Green 0
Kelly said they are discussing preserving a year of eligibility for senior cornerback Donte Vaughn, who has played in three games this season.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 6, 2019
"We are not going to play him unless we absolutely have to put him on the field."
We have a tie for No. 3 in the Week 7 AP Poll 🏈— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 6, 2019
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
T3. Georgia
T3. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Wisconsin
9. Notre Dame
10. Penn State
Houston strikes back!— PFF (@PFF) October 6, 2019
Watson with a nice toss👀#ATLvsHOU
(Via @NFL)
pic.twitter.com/uKGosIf48B
Notre dame was amazing definitely can see myself playing in that environment‼️✍🏽 thank you #notredamefootball pic.twitter.com/2FYVqsv5Im— Jacory Mooring (@jacory32mhs) October 6, 2019
Got knocked down....Jumped back up. Gotta reload and focus this week.— Gabriel Rubio (@GabeRubio68) October 6, 2019
9 total tackles, 2 assists, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry
https://t.co/3W0aa8Kx8H
Miss any of #NotreDame's seven (7!) touchdowns against Bowling Green yesterday.— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) October 6, 2019
Enjoy ... https://t.co/qoLZCaFXCH
🔥COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 7🔥— CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 6, 2019
#7 FLORIDA @ #5 LSU
#1 ALABAMA @ #24 TEXAS A&M
#6 OKLAHOMA vs #11 TEXAS
#10 PENN ST @ #17 IOWA
#20 VIRGINIA @ MIAMI
#23 MEMPHIS @ TEMPLE
USC @ #9 NOTRE DAME
WASH ST @ #20 ARIZ ST
MICH ST @ #8 WISCONSIN
FSU @ #2 CLEMSON
HAWAII @ #14 BOISE ST
How Notre Dame’s opponents fared in week 6 of the football season -- OFD
College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games: Georgia and Notre Dame roll, Stanford stuns Washington -- CBS Sports
College football spotlight: Notre Dame tunes up for USC, and possibly the playoff -- LA Times
Notre Dame-Bowling Green: Which stats told a story? -- FIW
