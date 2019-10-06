News More News
HOOPS: What's Next For Notre Dame Recruiting In 2020?

Mike Brey and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish added a Stanford guard transfer in Cormac Ryan over the summer, and the Irish added a pair of class of 2020 big men in Elijah Taylor and Matt Zona.

What's next for the Fighting Irish in 2020? Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look.

Hunter Dickinson is a monstrous target for Notre Dame in the 2020 class.
