Following at 52-0 victory over Bowling Green, Notre Dame stays at No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, the Irish were jumped by the Florida Gators — now No. 7 — who handly beat the Auburn Tigers, which fell out of the top 10.

Khalid Kareem with his face covered in eye black against Bowling Green (Andris Visockis)

On the other hand, the lack of Irish movement in the Coaches Poll is a little surprising because Florida was already ahead of them there. Notre Dame was jumped by now No. 9 Penn State, which moved up two spots after a 35-7 victory over a struggling Purdue team that was without many of its top players. Nonetheless, the Irish are still the highest-ranked one-loss team.

As for Irish opponents, Georgia remains at No. 3 in both polls, but the Bulldogs have some company in the AP Poll, where Ohio State is also ranked No. 3. Georgia beat Tennessee yesterday 43-14. Michigan, who Notre Dame plays this month on Oct. 26, moved up in the AP and Coaches Poll and are now No. 16 in both. Michigan struggled on offense yesterday, but still found a way to beat Iowa at home 10-3.