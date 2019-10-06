3 Observations

Conversation after the game immediately turned to the knowledge of what remains in October to remain in the College Football Playoff hunt come November.

Any season that has Notre Dame defeating both USC and Michigan is special.

In 33 previous attempts, it has been achieved only seven times, and in six of those the Fighting Irish remained in the national title hunt right until their final game, or in the College Football Playoff (more on this in the coming week).

With the Trojans and Wolverines in the next two games — and a bye interspersed in between — Notre Dame will be facing two distinctly different strengths.