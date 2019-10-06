News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 11:37:25 -0500') }} football Edit

3-2-1 Notre Dame Observations, Questions & Prediction

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

3 Observations

Conversation after the game immediately turned to the knowledge of what remains in October to remain in the College Football Playoff hunt come November.

Any season that has Notre Dame defeating both USC and Michigan is special.

In 33 previous attempts, it has been achieved only seven times, and in six of those the Fighting Irish remained in the national title hunt right until their final game, or in the College Football Playoff (more on this in the coming week).

With the Trojans and Wolverines in the next two games — and a bye interspersed in between — Notre Dame will be facing two distinctly different strengths.

Khalid Kareem and the Irish defense continue to play and improve weekly at a high level.
Khalid Kareem and the Irish defense continue to play and improve weekly at a high level. (Andris Visockis)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}