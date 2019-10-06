A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame's 52-0 victory against Bowling Green. Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Lou Somogyi, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Rapid Review: Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0 • For the second straight week, Book was 8-of-8 passing in the first quarter. Last week against Virginia it totaled only 68 yards, but this time versus Bowling Green it produced 128 yards with touchdown passes to three different receivers. • This was Notre Dame's first shutout victory since Sept. 6, 2014, a 31-0 whitewash of Michigan in defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder's second game with the Fighting Irish. Coincidentally, VanGorder is now in his first season at Bowling Green. • No. 2 quarterback Phil Jurkovec was inserted at the 4:11 mark of the third quarter with the Irish ahead 38-0, and his two series in the game produced 75- and 79-yard touchdown drives. He accounted for 121 yards total offense (79 passing with a touchdown, and 42 yards rushing on four carries).



Vince DeDario, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Thoughts From The Press Box: Notre Dame Crushes Bowling Green ***Overall when you score 52 points it is a good day for the offense but there are certainly opportunities to get better going into the USC game next week. Some of the mistakes that were made will not end up as touchdowns against a solid Power 5 team like Southern Cal. I was a little surprised that the offense came out in the first series and decided to only throw the ball. It felt forced for sure and led to a three and out that no one in the country was expecting, including Brian VanGorder. ***We talked all week about the offensive line and how they would perform against an overmatched defensive unit for Bowling Green and I thought they did a great job as a unit. Were there a few mistakes here and there, of course. It is difficult to play a perfect game but they dominated Bowling Green up front just like they should have and established the line of scrimmage down the field as opposed to getting pushed back into the face of the quarterback. They certainly did what they should have done in this game. ***Ian Book started the game 9-9 with three touchdown passes and looked poised in the pocked and was going through his reads very well. His overall stats for the game were very impressive as he went 16-20 with 261 yards and five touchdowns.