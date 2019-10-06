Top Notre Dame Players Against Bowling Green
Offense: QB Ian Book
The senior quarterback bounced back after a rough game against Virginia. In just over two-quarters of work, Book finished 16-20 for 261 yards, five touchdowns and zero turnovers against the Bowling Green.
After the win, Kelly gave him the game ball. While Book still had moments where he was flushed out of the pocket too quickly or missed an open man, he made up with it with big plays. In total, he had nine passes of at least 17 yards and two for 34 yards or more.
Defense: DB TaRiq Bracy
This was a tough decision, but he gets the nod due to how much he stayed on the field, playing almost as many snaps as other standouts Julian Okwara and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa did combined.
Starting for the injured Shaun Crawford, Bracy played 95.6 percent of the defensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus’ initial grades and had four tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
He was a sure tackler, which an important development for the wiry corner. He gave up a few big passing plays, but he made up for it by also preventing several.
Special Teams: K Jonathan Doerer
In a game where Notre Dame found the end zone seven times, he didn’t get many opportunities to showcase his leg. But he was consistent and still had a productive day. He made five extra points and missed none. He also had a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter, which he made easily.
Doerer kicked off nine times, and none of them resulted in Bowling Green starting with the ball past the 25-yard line. Seven kickoffs were for touchbacks and the other two were returned for 13 yards of fewer.
