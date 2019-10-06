Offense: QB Ian Book

The senior quarterback bounced back after a rough game against Virginia. In just over two-quarters of work, Book finished 16-20 for 261 yards, five touchdowns and zero turnovers against the Bowling Green. After the win, Kelly gave him the game ball. While Book still had moments where he was flushed out of the pocket too quickly or missed an open man, he made up with it with big plays. In total, he had nine passes of at least 17 yards and two for 34 yards or more.

Defense: DB TaRiq Bracy

This was a tough decision, but he gets the nod due to how much he stayed on the field, playing almost as many snaps as other standouts Julian Okwara and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa did combined. Starting for the injured Shaun Crawford, Bracy played 95.6 percent of the defensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus’ initial grades and had four tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He was a sure tackler, which an important development for the wiry corner. He gave up a few big passing plays, but he made up for it by also preventing several.

Special Teams: K Jonathan Doerer