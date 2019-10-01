Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 1
Seen On Blue And Gold
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
2021 DT Commit Rubio Returns To Notre Dame, Talks Visit
DEFENSIVE GRADES: Notre Dame Pass Rush Sets The Tone
Notre Dame-Bowling Green Notebook: Top Topics
BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly On VanGorder, Okwara And How Book Can Improve
TRANSCRIPT: Brian Kelly Previews Bowling Green, DC VanGorder And More
Snap Counts: Virginia Vs. Notre Dame
Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend
PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Virginia Recap
2020 Center Matt Zona Commits To Notre Dame
Lucky Charms: Nuggets On New 2021 Notre Dame Offers
Tweets Of The Day
110% Committed. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. Go Irish! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Mtk7DKxoQy— Matt Zona (@matyyz19) October 1, 2019
The homestand continues!— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 30, 2019
No. 9 Notre Dame 🆚 Bowling Green
📆 October 5, 2019
🕗 3:30pm EST
📍 Notre Dame Stadium
📺 NBC#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatFalcons pic.twitter.com/ACQQhNWiv4
Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Senior-of-the-Week is @FightingIrishND DL Julian Okwara (@shwaggyj) this @WalterCampFF POW, was a beast with 3 sacks, 3 TFLs, 2 FF, and 2 QBH in the Irish win over UVA. #GoIrish #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/M6oV3HOyIg— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) September 30, 2019
Kelly on how the team has sustained a 13-game home win streak:— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) September 30, 2019
"Execute better than the team we're playing [is what] it starts with."
"We've been fortunate, and it's obviously been a really positive thing for us to play at home."#GoIrish
Kelly said that he would have publically "snickered" at this time last year if someone would have suggested that Julian Okwara would be a captain. He says he's made a concerted effort to improve as a leader, who isn't afraid to hold his teammates to a high standard. #GoIrish— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) September 30, 2019
Kelly on Bowling Green Defensive Coordinator Brian VanGorder: "I respect him as a football coach and as a person."— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) September 30, 2019
Kelly says that he doesn't have much of an opinion at this point on the new California legislation that will allow college athletes to get paid for their image and likeness, mostly because it's four years away.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) September 30, 2019
"There will be plenty of time for bold statements."
*DL Aidan Keanaaina (@AidanAkfootball) and Gabriel Rubio (@GabeRubio68) put up big numbers once again.— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) September 30, 2019
*Notre Dame's QB commits looked great in blowout victories.
*TE Kevin Bauman (@kbauman3) caught his first TD of the season.
Full Commit Tracker: https://t.co/udvv82QHhx pic.twitter.com/ztDfarUZe8
NCAA statement on Gov. Newsom signing SB 206: https://t.co/S3i7Jc2Uxx pic.twitter.com/lGgQDK8je1— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) September 30, 2019
Here are some basketball recruiting nuggets for Fighting Irish fans: https://t.co/EkNQZVoFlz pic.twitter.com/nINJ8Qvq93— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) September 30, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
Assessing the Impact of Notre Dame Losing Daelin Hayes for 2019 Season -- UHND
Irish Snapshot: Identity Taking Shape -- UND.com
MVPs and takeaways from Virginia’s loss to Notre Dame -- SB Nation
Just Like That, Notre Dame Is Closer To Another $6 Million Pay Day, But, Oh, Wait A Minute -- Forbes
Morris and Burke earn Preseason All-B1G Honors -- UND.com
