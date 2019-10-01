News More News
Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 1

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.



Seen On Blue And Gold

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

2021 DT Commit Rubio Returns To Notre Dame, Talks Visit

DEFENSIVE GRADES: Notre Dame Pass Rush Sets The Tone

Notre Dame-Bowling Green Notebook: Top Topics

BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly On VanGorder, Okwara And How Book Can Improve

TRANSCRIPT: Brian Kelly Previews Bowling Green, DC VanGorder And More

Snap Counts: Virginia Vs. Notre Dame

Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend

PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Virginia Recap

2020 Center Matt Zona Commits To Notre Dame

Lucky Charms: Nuggets On New 2021 Notre Dame Offers

Alasia Hayes Commits To Notre Dame Women's Basketball

Headlines

Assessing the Impact of Notre Dame Losing Daelin Hayes for 2019 Season -- UHND

Irish Snapshot: Identity Taking Shape -- UND.com

MVPs and takeaways from Virginia’s loss to Notre Dame -- SB Nation

Just Like That, Notre Dame Is Closer To Another $6 Million Pay Day, But, Oh, Wait A Minute -- Forbes

Morris and Burke earn Preseason All-B1G Honors -- UND.com

