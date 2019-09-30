Head coach Muffet McGraw and the Notre Dame women’s basketball program received their third verbal commitment of the 2020 cycle Monday evening when 5-7 point guard Alasia Hayes from Murfreesboro Tenn., publicly declared for the Fighting Irish.

She was named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association and second-team All-Tennessee by USA Today after her junior season at Riverdale High in which she averaged 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Riverdale won Class AAA state titles in 2017 and 2018, but lost in the semifinals last spring.

Ranked the No. 44 overall player in the country by ESPN Hoopgurlz, Hayes interestingly was not ranked in the top 100 by Prospects Nation.

Hayes took her official visit to Notre Dame last weekend for the football game versus Virginia, and her only other official had been to the University of Michigan. She had tentatively set up visits to North Carolina State and Middle Tennessee State — where older sisters Anastasia and Aislynn play.

A younger sister, Acacia, is a future prospect currently recovering from an ACL injury. Offers reportedly also had come from numerous SEC schools, including in-state Tennessee.



Previously committed to Notre Dame from this class are Pennsylvania guard Allison Campbell (ranked No. 25 nationally by ESPN and No. 27 by PN) and New York 6-5 center Natalija Marshall (No. 32 by ESPN, but No. 16 by PN).

October slated or potential future visits, especially for the Oct. 12 USC game, include:

• Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark (No. 4 ESPN, No. 7 PN)

• Ohio wing/forward Madeline Westbeld (No. 23 ESPN, No. 24 PN), younger sister of 2018 national champion starter Kathryn Westbeld.

• Texas point guard Deja Kelly (No. 17 ESPN, No. 31 PN) was originally slated to visit last weekend but took the trip to North Carolina instead.