Mike Brey's Notre Dame Fighting Irish men's basketball program has landed its second commitment of the 2020 class, as Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic center Matt Zona announced his commitment to ND. Zona officially visited Notre Dame over the weekend, and after mulling things over, the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder took to Twitter to post the big news. "110% committed," he tweeted. "Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. Go Irish!"

Matt Zona is Notre Dame's newest basketball commitment.

The Irish offered the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder over the summer, and Zona, who ranks as the nation's No. 32 center recruit and a three-star prospect, made it a priority to get on campus at Notre Dame.

"That was a good offer to get. I was excited about it," Zona previously said. "Coach [Mike] Brey called me and told me about the offer. When you think about college basketball, Notre Dame is one of those really big schools." Zona's official visit to Notre Dame was his third consecutive trip in as many weeks. He took an official visit to Penn State for the weekend of Sept. 14 and was at St. Joseph's the following weekend. He was hoping to officially visit Vanderbilt after his Notre Dame trip, but with his commitment to the Irish, Zona is locked in with his pledge.