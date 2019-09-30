BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly On VanGorder, Okwara And How Book Can Improve
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly addressed the media today at his weekly press conference and answered questions regarding Bowling Green Defensive Coordinator Brian VanGorder, what quarterback Ian Book can do to improve, Julian Okwara's leadership and "pay for play" in California.
