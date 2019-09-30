Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly addressed the media today at his weekly press conference. He touched on current Bowling Green Defensive Coordinator Brian VanGorder , special teams mishaps, what quarterback Ian Book can do to improve and more.

"You know, that rhetorical question of our mission here is to graduate champions. This is a week where you can focus on being a champion. All the details that are so important to being one, you get the opportunity to sharpen that this week.

"As we move forward to Bowling Green , this is a week for our football team to really look themselves and say, You know, do I want to be great, or is this as good as it gets?

"So that really stood out to me as an important factor in the second half of that football game. Certainly the turnovers as well.

"I think a great indicator is that after the first two games our rush defense is really dramatically improved and then obviously finding a run game against a quality opponent in Virginia. Those two things have to continue to be areas of improvement for us as we move forward.

"After watching the film, I was really pleased with the offensive line and the way we were able to exert ourselves in terms of physicality, both with certainly the running backs, but the tight ends as well. That's going to bode well for us.

BRIAN KELLY : "We'll start with just a recap on this past weekend. Obviously, [we’re] really pleased with our performance, in particular, the second half. I thought that when you talk about how you win games, you obviously take the football over, physical style of play defensively, and then running the football.

"So, again, each and every week in college football it's about preparation and getting ready to play. For us, how good do we want to be as we get another opportunity to play at home in front of our crowd.

"Obviously have a great personal relationship with Brian Van Gorder. Respect him as a football coach and as a person. You can see that he's getting those guys lined up, getting them to play fundamental football first and foremost. It's just a matter of recruiting and time and getting those guys to the level where they can compete in the MAC.

"He'll do it. He's been in college football for many years and been very successful. You can start to see that he wants to run the football. He does a great job protecting the quarterback.

"[As for] Bowling Green, I have a great deal of respect for Scot Loeffler and taking over this program. I know how hard it is at the MAC level when you're coming in to put in your culture and develop your philosophy offensively, defensively, and special teams.

"So I think it's a great week for our football team to really be evaluated on what do they want to be, you know, how good do you want to be. This is a week that they can do that. If they're outside those lines, if they're not locked in, not great in the weight room, if they're not great in the classroom, and not locked in on the practice field, then it's a great indication to me that they don't want to be great, and so we'll be able to address it accordingly.

On going against Bowling Green Defensive Coordinator Brian VanGorder:

KELLY: "No, we haven't been in touch. He's had obviously a busy career in terms of moving around a little bit, so we haven't been able to stay in touch. Most of it's been through his son, Montgomery, who was here and is now at Georgia.

"But going against Brian is always a challenge because he's multiple defensively; you're going to get a lot of different looks. So you have to be prepared for a lot different things. That's first and foremost. You better be ready for a lot of different things.

"Now, as I said, it's not certain that they're at that level where they can bring as many things at you as they did here at Notre Dame, but we'll have to be prepared for that.

"But that's what you get when you go up against a Van Gorder defense."

On what made cornerback TaRiq Bracy a good fit at Notre Dame:

KELLY: "Well, I think obviously speed was the first thing that attracted us; ball skills. Playing the running back position we felt like he wasn't physically developed yet. He's still not physically developed to the level we want him to be. I think once he gets to that level, I think he can work towards being much more of an elite corner.

"I think what he lacks right now is just that physical piece where he can be more explosive and breaking on the football. But he plays the ball extremely well in the air, and he will compete. He's a competitor. We like that about him. I think those traits he showed in high school when we recruited him, that he was very, very competitive, and that has definitely carried on since he's been here."

On wide receiver Braden Lenzy's development and where he fits into the offense:

KELLY: "Yeah, certainly. He was derailed a little bit with the concussion, so we would like to see him -- he wasn't fully cleared until Tuesday, Wednesday I think of last week. We expect him to be a player that we can implement within our offense for that, you know -- you saw him against new Mexico downfield, fly sweeps. He adds speed to our offense.

"Yeah, like to get him on track, and this would be a great week for it."

On the California 'Fair Pay For Play Act':

KELLY: "No. I don't really have much comment on it at this point, only because for me, I stay in the present and don't get too far ahead of myself, and that's four years down the road.

"I think if it was next year I would probably have some more formulated opinions on it. Four years allows for a lot of maneuvering, if you will, relative to negotiations and talking back and forth amongst the NCAA and universities.

"So I think there is plenty of time for dialog. I don't need to really comment on something that is that far down the line."



On if there is anything he would like to come out of the legislation:

KELLY: "No, not really. I mean, look, I know the tenants of the bill. I know the potential impact of it. But like I said, I think that everybody knows implications, but I think there is plenty of time for both groups to get together and figure out the logical conclusion to what needs to happen here.

"So I'm pretty sure that there will be plenty of time for, you know, bold statements and people to make fools of themselves at press conferences when it comes to these things."

On how defensive end Julian Okwara has developed as a leader:

KELLY: "At this time last year if you mentioned captain I would've maybe publically snickered at you. He just did not have any of those traits developed, and he's developed them because he's wanted to put himself in that position.

"I couldn't be more proud of him. He's respected not only by his play, but, I mean, he is demanding of his teammates as it relates to accountability. He'll be the first one to step up in a meeting and tell somebody that they're not living up to the standard. That really caught our eye and our attention this past spring.

"And then him having his own swat team and holding his team accountable, that transformation has been as impressive for one person to move himself into a leadership position that I've seen in my time here."

On if linebacker Drew White's production has surprised him:

KELLY: "I can't say that it would be a surprise as much as we needed that kind of production from the middle linebacker position. Somebody was going to have to give it to us. We recruited him out of the St. Thomas Aquinas High School believing that he had the ability to play here at Notre Dame.

"Injuries kind of put him back a little bit, but he's worked hard to put himself in this position. I would be hesitant to use the world surprised. Much more pleased for him that he has kind of found his niche in the program, and in particular really pleased that he has played at a level that has allowed our defense to really get better and better over the last few weeks."

On Kurt Hinish:

KELLY: "How would I describe him? Well, from a football technical standpoint he is really technically sound, but he brings a personality to the position. He's animated. He's got great energy that is seen all the time, both as he comes off the field, on the sideline. He is one of those guys that is always keeping his team energized.

"So it's not your traditional big nose guard that kind of just sits there and eats up space. He just brings a really great personality to the position that he plays technically very well."

On quarterback Ian Book's progress and how he can improve:

KELLY: "I think in some areas he's made really good progress. I think there is room for improvement in others. But I could probably say that about a lot of players. Again, and I think we all know this, the spotlight is on the quarterback, so the scrutiny on him is ten times on him than it is on other positions. He knows that.

"But if you're asking me where is Ian in this process, I will go back to what I said last week. He just finished his 13th, going on his 14th game. We want to continue to see steady progress in him seeing the field, making good decisions as it relates to protections, our RPOs, and we're not seeing it go the other way.

"But we want to continue to see that natural process of managing our offense, but also he's got the ability to be explosive. I think that's the next step for him."

On if Book is where Kelly would like him to be after 14 games:

KELLY: "I would've liked to maybe made a couple more plays and put the whole game -- the Georgia game on his back, and then I would say yeah we're exactly where we want to be.

"But we're in a pretty good position, top 10 in the country. So, you know, yeah, could we be a little bit better? Sure. I think we all could be. I could be coaching a little bit better.

"So I'm certainly not displeased with Ian Book, that's for sure."

On what having Michael Young back does for the offense:

KELLY: I think he adds definite depth to out whole unit. Had a nice catch on the sideline for a first down, came out of his break, was able to pick up a big first down for us. Again, he becomes another piece for us to keep guys healthy.

I use the great example that when we were able to get C'Bo Flemister in the game and Jahmir Smith, it really helped Tony Jones later in the game. So having Michael helps Chris Finke. It helps all of our other players throughout the course of the game.

So although you might not see it in a particular catch, those reps in itself help out quite a bit.

On the differences between former Irish player Sam Mustipher and current center Jarrett Patterson:

KELLY: "They're different players quite frankly. Sam was a much more of a brawler, if you will, at that age. Sam got by on being such a big kid early on, big in size; he was thick. And somebody that played center that was really -- had the nuances down at the position.

"[Jarrett] is still learning the position and the little nuances, but he makes up for it. He's just long and athletic, so he complements that position with somebody that's long and athletic. He's really smart as a football player. Having played other positions, he's got great awareness for the offensive line and what's going on.

"So they're different players, but at that age they both brought something to our offensive line that led to success. They just bring it in different manners."

On the special team "hiccups" against Georgia:

KELLY: That's nice of you.

Q. Nice of me...

KELLY: "I would've used another letter to start with that. Hiccup is good with me."

Q. I won't ask you what the letter is.

KELLY: "Finishes the same way."

Q. Okay. And it's two words now.

KELLY: "Okay."

Q. So tell me, where do you feel you are with the special teams right now?

KELLY: "I feel we're doing very, very well. That was a bad day. Chris Finke is a very reliable player for us. We trust him. Chris would stand here and take full responsibility and accountability; he has to catch that football. He'll be back out there catching punts. He's the best player we have at that position. We trust him. He's just got to catch the ball.

"I think that when it comes to awareness we have got to be aware of, you know, in all situations an on-side kick, especially when a team chooses to kick into the wind when they have the choice in the third quarter.

"And we just weren't as good, and that is flat out want and desire. That will be addressed today."

On running back C'Bo Flemister's development and upside:

KELLY: "I think a young player who is very confident in his ability, got great balance; he's shown himself now to in a pass protection situation to go in there and stick his nose in there. He's definitely capable now of being on the field in third-down situations.

"But I just think it's now for him experience and getting in there and seeing things. He's got to get stronger and more physical. He's going to be a guy in a year or two that's going to have that thick lower extremity and he's going to break through even more tackles.

"He's got right now enough traits for us to count on him to give some carries and help us win. He's certainly not a finished product. He's one that has built trust amongst the coaching staff, and me in particular, that we feel comfortable putting him into the game to be a part of what we're trying to accomplish in the run game."

Q. You say he's a very confident football player.

KELLY: "Yes."

Q. Does that mean he thinks he should have been playing more up to this point?

KELLY: "I don't know that I've asked him that particular question, but he does carry himself in a manner that I wouldn't put it past him if I did ask him that question and he said, You should be playing me more."

On Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa progress and upside:

KELLY: "The biggest progress was made from January to June in the weight room. Healthy, coming off the foot injury, and obviously staying healthy. Physically he's really, really strong and he always had that quickness, that first-step quickness. He's now taking that first-step quickness with really powerful strength and making him a very difficult person to block.

"So that's what we're seeing more than anything else, the quickness we had in high school, quickness as a freshman, being healthy, and now he made great, great strides in our strength program that now is starting to translate."

On the what's led to the 13-game home win streak:

KELLY: "Execute better than the team we're playing. It starts with you don't get lucky. You've got to win those games. We've had some close games that we have had to find a way to win. Virginia game we had to come back the at half; Pittsburgh game comes to mention; and then there are some games we've played extremely well.

"I think we have a great routine. We love playing in front of our fans; our students in particular are there. And it's been a mantra of ours in our off-season to protect our house. We feel as though it's part of what we do in our workouts in the summer. We rally around that, we workout in the stadium, we run the stairs. It's something that's very, very important to us.

"So we've been fortunate, and it's obviously been a really positive thing to play at home."

On if winning at home emphasized after a 4-8 season in 2016:

KELLY: "No. That wasn't the primary issue of 2016. That was a collateral issue of other issues that needed to be addressed. Just happened to be we lost games in 2016. There were other issues that caused some of those things to happen."

On what he's seen from Tommy Tremble as a run blocker:

KELLY: "No. He's better detached, as you saw. His ability to play in space is a little bit better than when he's attached because he just has great balance and natural strength that we like him a little bit better detached and in a movement position.

"Cole is a little bit better when he's attached. Works and communicates a little bit better with the tackle. As you know, when you're attached there is some communication that has to happen with the entire offensive line. Tommy is still working through some of those things.



"But, look, at the end of the day this is about sticking your nose in there and being physical. He just has unique physical traits, and like one of the runs we had where he drove the defensive back through the sideline, he just won't quit. He's kind of got that demeanor. Just have to continue to work on his communication skills and technique as it relates to end line blocking."

On what they saw in Bracy when he was recruited:

KELLY: "Yeah, what we were looking for in particular there was makeup speed, the ability to get back in phases and have the ability to play the ball in the air. We felt like we were short in those areas in particular with the makeup speed and playing the ball.

"He has shown to be really good in those areas, although we were short from a strength standpoint and maybe an inch or two. If we were going to take a position player at that level he had to have great makeup speed and play the ball very well, and that was the balancing act for us."

On the differences between Brian VanGorder and current Defensive Coordinator Clark Lea:

KELLY: "Yeah. You know, without getting into too many details, I think it was the teaching, the way it was taught, that I was looking for a change in the way the defense was being taught."



