Big board check-in: Notre Dame’s 2024 NFL Draft projections in mid-February
The NFL released its official invitation list for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this week, which means the 2024 NFL Draft is inching closer. This year’s draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.
The eight former Notre Dame players invited to this year’s combine — quarterback Sam Hartman, running back Audric Estimé, offensive tackle Joe Alt, offensive tackle Blake Fisher, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, linebacker JD Bertrand, linebacker Marist Liufau and cornerback Cam Hart — are the most likely candidates from Notre Dame’s 2023 roster to hear their names called during the draft.
An invitation to the NFL Combine is far from a guarantee that a player will get drafted. This year’s event includes 321 prospects and the draft will only include roughly 256 selections. The exact number won’t be known until the NFL announces its compensatory picks for this year’s draft. Slightly more than 64% of the NFL Combine invitees the past two years went on to get drafted (413/643).
As those former Irish players prepare to impress NFL personnel, let’s take a look at how draft analysts across the country have ranked them.
LT Joe Alt
Pro Football Focus: No. 5 overall, No. 1 OT
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: No. 6 overall, No. 1 OT
Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice: No. 6 overall, No. 2 OT
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: No. 8 overall, No. 1 OT
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: No. 9 overall, No. 1 OT
The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: No. 10 overall, No. 2 OT
RT Blake Fisher
Brugler: No. 63 overall, No. 10 OT
PFF: No. 124 overall, No. 15 OT
RB Audric Estimé
Kiper: No. 3 RB
Brugler: No. 87 overall, No. 5 RB
PFF: No. 113 overall, No. 6 HB
LB Marist Liufau
PFF: No. 101 overall, No. 5 LB
Kiper: No. 7 off-ball linebacker
CB Cam Hart
PFF: No. 126 overall, No. 22 CB
LB JD Bertrand
PFF: No. 147 overall, No. 6 LB
QB Sam Hartman
PFF: No. 194 overall, No. 11 QB
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Excluded from any of the big boards cited
Sources cited:
Top 25 big board and position rankings by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. (updated Feb. 9)
Top 32 big board by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly (updated Jan. 31)
Top 40 big board by Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice (updated Feb. 1)
Top 50 big board by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah (updated Jan. 30)
Top 100 big board by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler (updated Feb. 13)
Top 200 draft prospects by Pro Football Focus (updated Feb. 5)
