The NFL released its official invitation list for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this week, which means the 2024 NFL Draft is inching closer. This year’s draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

The eight former Notre Dame players invited to this year’s combine — quarterback Sam Hartman, running back Audric Estimé, offensive tackle Joe Alt, offensive tackle Blake Fisher, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, linebacker JD Bertrand, linebacker Marist Liufau and cornerback Cam Hart — are the most likely candidates from Notre Dame’s 2023 roster to hear their names called during the draft.

An invitation to the NFL Combine is far from a guarantee that a player will get drafted. This year’s event includes 321 prospects and the draft will only include roughly 256 selections. The exact number won’t be known until the NFL announces its compensatory picks for this year’s draft. Slightly more than 64% of the NFL Combine invitees the past two years went on to get drafted (413/643).

