The NFL released Tuesday its list of 321 prospects invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which will be held Feb. 26-March 4.

Notre Dame hasn't had this many NFL Combine invitations in one year since 2021, when the Irish received 11 for an event that was impacted by COVID-19 precautions. Notre Dame had five invitees in 2022 and four in 2023.

Six schools received at least 10 invitations to this year's NFL Combine: Michigan (18), Washington (13), Florida State (12), Georgia (11), Texas (11) and Alabama (10).

Notre Dame's invitees include the three players who left the Irish after just three seasons: Estimé, Alt and Fisher. The other five were participants in this year's Senior Bowl. Bertrand and Jean-Baptiste are the only two who chose to finish the 2023 season by playing in Notre Dame's 40-8 victory over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.

Notre Dame also announced Tuesday that it will host its annual Pro Day on campus on March 21. The event will be live streamed on Peacock.

