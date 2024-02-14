“They did tell me it wasn’t going to be a crazy adjustment from what I came in as, so definitely just going to see how it takes,” Oben said, “but working hard in the weight room is everything and seeing how that goes.”

So as Oben learns the demands of the position in spring practice, he’ll have a better idea of how to best tailor his 6-foot-3, 263-pound body for it.

After spending most of his Duke career majoring in pass rush, Notre Dame football wants the graduate transfer to be a well-rounded defensive end playing to the wide side of the field.

Oben and Notre Dame were far from strangers prior to his transfer portal recruitment. As a product of Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep, Oben was high school teammates with former Notre Dame players Shayne Simon , Jayson Ademilola and Justin Ademilola .

“They were able to tell me and show me how they were able to develop him, showing me tape of where he was at when he first got there versus the ways they were able to develop his technique and make him a better player,” Oben said. “It gave me all confidence that I'll be able to do the same thing.”

Notre Dame established a blueprint for Oben with the success it had last year in converting former Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste into a more well-rounded defender. The two connected while Oben was considering a transfer to the Irish.

“You gotta earn the right to rush the passer on first and second down. Just establishing that physicality.”

“It's just obviously getting a feel for the game,” Oben said. “Being completely confident in being out there in the defense and get in a rhythm of the game and a feel. That's something I can definitely improve on and work on here.

What Oben will be tasked with doing in Notre Dame’s defense is making a similar impact as a pass rusher with an increased presence in stopping the run. Easier said than done.

Oben’s ability to impact opposing quarterbacks carried across each of the past three seasons. Per Pro Football Focus, he tallied 93 pressures and 65 hurries in those 37 games.

In 50 games across five seasons, Oben totaled 67 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and one interception. He capped his career with 17 tackles, five sacks and six tackles for loss in 12 games in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

And Notre Dame’s offensive line had to protect quarterback Sam Hartman from Oben and his fellow Duke defenders in a 21-14 Irish win at Duke in late September of last year. Oben was only officially credited with one quarterback hurry in the game, but he caught the attention of unanimous All-America left tackle Joe Alt.

“When he got to the portal, we were looking for a defensive end, and we couldn't find a better one,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said in December. “I remember being in a car with Joe Alt coming back from Lombardi [Award ceremony], and he said, ‘Who are you guys recruiting?’

“I said, ‘We’re going after the kid from Duke that just got in the portal.’ He was like, ‘He’s probably the best one I went against.’ And I said, ‘I’m good.’ With Joe Alt saying that, I’m good. That confirms what I saw on film.”

Oben returned the compliment and called Alt a great player. Selfishly, he admitted, he wished Alt and right tackle Blake Fisher returned to Notre Dame for one more season so they could match up in practice.

Instead, he’ll settle for playing with Riley Leonard, Duke’s former starting quarterback, for one more season. Leonard was injured at the end of the Duke-Notre Dame game and only managed to play in two more games the rest of the season. But his leadership was still present until the end.

“He'd still come in every workout,” Oben said. “Every practice his voice was still there. The fact that we still believed in him and everything kind of came around him still, even though he wasn't playing.

“Riley’s able to bring people together around him and just lead by example and be someone that the guys can look up to. That’s something that I always commended about Riley, and I love his hard work. I'm glad he's here.”

Oben joined a growing list of Notre Dame players with fathers who played in the NFL. Oben’s father, Roman Oben, played 12 seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman for the New York Giants (1996-99), Cleveland Browns (2000-01), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-03) and San Diego Chargers (2004-07).

Not only has his father’s experience shaped how RJ Oben attacked the process of development in football, but it also informed him of the importance of having a plan after football. Roman Oben has been working as an executive for the NFL since 2014. Notre Dame provides its players with avenues to take advantage of both paths.

But there’s also something to the idea of sons of former NFL players being willing to step into the vaunted legacy and tradition of a program like Notre Dame.

“Obviously, the people that wore the gold before, that kind of plays into it, kind of seeing that side of knowing what's established here but making a name for yourself as well,” RJ Oben said. “And knowing that there's a place where you can maximize yourself. Everyone is coming here to be the best they can be. When you come to a place where everyone is trying to achieve greatness, you just go off of that.”

Notre Dame’s defensive line has the potential to produce greatness in 2024. Second-team All-American nose tackle Howard Cross III and starting defensive tackle Rylie Mills opted to return to Notre Dame for another season after combining for 113 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2023.

“I think we're going to have a great group this year with havoc and bringing some of that pressure on all sides,” Oben said. “Having to take account of all the guys across the line, it's going to be really hard for these offenses. So, I’m looking forward to it.”