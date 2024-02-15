When Notre Dame football announced Wednesday its Shamrock Series matchup in Yankee Stadium with Army for Nov. 23, the Irish 2024 season schedule was officially complete.

On Thursday, it became officially official with the program starting to promote the full slate of 2024 games.

Television assigments and kickoff times have yet to be released outside of the Shamrock Series game, which will be available on NBC and Peacock, just like most of Notre Dame's home games.

Notre Dame will play six true home games in Notre Dame Stadium and only three true road games at the home stadiums of their opponents at Texas A&M, at Purdue and at USC. The road game against Georgia Tech will be played in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And Navy has chosen to host its "home" game against Notre Dame at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Set your calendars accordingly.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS