Another Notre Dame football 2025 recruiting target is ready to make his decision. Earlier this month, it was Irish commits Owen Strebig and Elijah Burress — two previous targets — that shut down their recruitments after the contact period ended on Feb. 3. Now, it's Matty Augustine's turn to pick his college destination. Augustine, a three-star offensive tackle out of Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick, announced finalists of Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin earlier this week and has now set a commitment date for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. EST. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, who has already landed commitments from four-star tackle Strebig and three-star tackle Will Black in Notre Dame's top-ranked 2025 class, offered Augustine last June after the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder spent a day working under Rudolph in ND's Lineman's Challenge.

“It’s an amazing feeling," Augustine told Inside ND Sports after his offer. "The coaches obviously care about the development of each and every single player. Coach Rudolph, I worked with him all day today. He really cares about the development of the player and he coached me through every single drill. He gave me amazing feedback on what I could do better. I took it and improved it in the next rep." Augustine received his initial offer inside head coach Marcus Freeman's office and has had ample time to build relationships with Freeman, Rudolph, director of recruiting Chad Bowden and others on five recruiting visits, which is the most activity he's had on the campuses of his final schools. Per Rivals, Augustine is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 40 offensive tackle in the 2025 class. He holds a 5.7 rating, which makes him an All-Region Candidate with potential All-Conference ability according to the Rivals recruiting rankings formula.