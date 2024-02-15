Commitment date set for Notre Dame 2025 OT target Matty Augustine
Another Notre Dame football 2025 recruiting target is ready to make his decision.
Earlier this month, it was Irish commits Owen Strebig and Elijah Burress — two previous targets — that shut down their recruitments after the contact period ended on Feb. 3.
Now, it's Matty Augustine's turn to pick his college destination.
Augustine, a three-star offensive tackle out of Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick, announced finalists of Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin earlier this week and has now set a commitment date for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. EST.
Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, who has already landed commitments from four-star tackle Strebig and three-star tackle Will Black in Notre Dame's top-ranked 2025 class, offered Augustine last June after the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder spent a day working under Rudolph in ND's Lineman's Challenge.
“It’s an amazing feeling," Augustine told Inside ND Sports after his offer. "The coaches obviously care about the development of each and every single player. Coach Rudolph, I worked with him all day today. He really cares about the development of the player and he coached me through every single drill. He gave me amazing feedback on what I could do better. I took it and improved it in the next rep."
Augustine received his initial offer inside head coach Marcus Freeman's office and has had ample time to build relationships with Freeman, Rudolph, director of recruiting Chad Bowden and others on five recruiting visits, which is the most activity he's had on the campuses of his final schools.
Per Rivals, Augustine is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 40 offensive tackle in the 2025 class. He holds a 5.7 rating, which makes him an All-Region Candidate with potential All-Conference ability according to the Rivals recruiting rankings formula.
Augustine's teammate at Brunswick, 2025 Notre Dame safety commit Ethan Long, has been present at four of Augustine's five trips to South Bend, including last September for the Ohio State game and last month for junior day.
Brunswick's head coach, Wayne McGillicuddy, said last summer he had to convince Augustine earlier in his high school career to put more focus into football than basketball, a sport Augustine grew up playing — and still does — for Brunswick's varsity boys team alongside Long.
“It's funny because Matty was a basketball-first kid until [2022],” McGillicuddy said. “He is still essentially new to football. In the 2021 season, he only started in five games for us. It was his first time ever playing tackle football, and he was still learning how to play and how to be an offensive lineman, which isn't easy. He started out the year practicing with us but only played in junior varsity games to get reps.
"By week five, we had a few injuries [and] I threw him to the wolves and told him, ‘Get and stay attached and in the pass game and use your length,’” McGillicuddy said. “Matty had a great rest of the season and really fell in love with the game of football."
Augustine is one of five undecided offensive tackle targets for the Irish in the 2025 class. Notre Dame also has offers out to David Sanders Jr., Josh Petty, Jack Lange and Avery Gach. Lange visited Notre Dame with Augustine and Strebig for junior day.
