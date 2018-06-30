The 2018 edition of the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge has come and gone, and Blue & Gold Illustrated was on the scene for full coverage of the event. Over the last two days, BGI brought it's subscribers a huge amount of content surrounding the event, all of which can be found right here on this page, starting with Thursday,'s camp followed by Wednesday's Media

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

Thursday began with a few written stories on Notre Dame targets in the class of 2019 and 2020. First, Rival100 offensive lineman Julius Buelow reviewed his summer visit to Notre Dame with BGI. You can read that HERE. Next, five-star 2020 running back Zachary Evans talked about his interest in the Irish, pointing to the history the program has along the offensive line. You can read that HERE. Another top 2020 prospect, four-star athlete Kelee Ringo, also expressed interest in Notre Dame during the event, which you can read about HERE. Following the conclusion of Thursday's camp, BGI had highlights of nearly every throw from 2020 Irish QB commit Drew Pyne, which can be seen in the video below.

To hear more about Pyne's performance and the performances of Notre Dame targets at the event, watch the video below with BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney.

For even more on Pyne's performance, listen to the latest edition of the Recruiting Corner podcast, featuring David Morris of QB Country and Adam Friedman of Rivals.com. You can find that HERE. You can read more from both Friedman and Morris HERE.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Wednesday was media day at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, and Blue & Gold Illustrated was on the scene. On this page, you can find a recap of all the content BGI made available on Wednesday. First, a video with Notre Dame 2020 QB commit Drew Pyne. In the video below, Pyne reviews his commitment to Notre Dame, discusses his goals for the event and and talks about 2020 prospects he's recruiting for the Irish.

Next, a video interview with Rivals100 wide receiver Trey Knox. In the video below, Knox talks about his interest in the Irish, his relationship with wide receivers coach DelVaughn Alexander and what sticks out to him about Notre Dame.

Next up, a video interview with Rivals100 cornerback Max Williams. In the video below, Williams talks about his interest in the Irish, his relationship with special teams coordinator Brian Polian and his upcoming visit to Notre Dame on Nov. 10