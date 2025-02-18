Football Never Sleeps: Has Notre Dame staff carousel come to conclusion?

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame hiring Mike Martin as general manager for the football program, defensive backs coach Mike Mickens remaining on staff, what other offseason staff changes may still happen, things to look forward to in spring practices and more on YouTube for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." Plus they answered questions live from viewers.

