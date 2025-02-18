Notre Dame makes official the hiring of running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider

The former Penn State running backs coach/assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator will be associate head coach and running backs coach at ND, a reflection of his potential contributions to the bigger picture of the Irish offense beyond simply coaching the deep and talented position group led by junior-to-be Jeremiyah Love.

Notre Dame football’s official announcement on Tuesday of Ja’Juan Seider as the new running backs coach, nine days after the news broke, included a pronunciation guide for those who need it (JAY-wahn cider) and a little more detail about what his title will be.

“Ja’Juan is a great offensive mind,” Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman said. “He has coached multiple offensive positions, but his ability to recruit and develop high level running backs is exceptional.

“His experience utilizing multiple running backs effectively within the offense and simultaneously turning them into NFL talent is one of several reasons why he is a great fit for our program.”

The hiring will be effective “at the conclusion of the university’s standard employment process.”

Notre Dame, coming off a 14-2 season and a No. 2 finish in the AP and coaches polls, will start spring practice next month at a yet-to-be officially announced date. The conclusion of spring football — the annual Blue-Gold Game — is set for April 12 at Notre Dame Stadium (2 p.m. EDT; Peacock streaming).

Here’s a link to a previous story on Seider’s hiring and another on focusing on his recruiting résumé.